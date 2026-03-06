Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $20.42. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.1830, with a volume of 39,885 shares traded.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

