Truepoint Inc. Sells 16,245 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $35,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

