Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Truepoint Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $396,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $336.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $572.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

