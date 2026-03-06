DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 billion. DHL Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.24%.

DHL Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DHL Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. DHL Group has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DHL Group Company Profile

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

