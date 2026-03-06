Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Joshua Hug Sells 29,049 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 29,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $522,301.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,575,733 shares in the company, valued at $64,291,679.34. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RELY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.88. 610,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,404. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $442.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Remitly Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Remitly Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

