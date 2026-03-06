MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Director Ernst Csiszar Sells 6,500 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director Ernst Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MasTec Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,495. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $310.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.89.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $147,357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in MasTec by 370.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 506,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,384,000 after acquiring an additional 399,007 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,514,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.79.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

