MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Director Ernst Csiszar Sells 6,500 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director Ernst Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MasTec Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,495. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $310.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.89.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MasTec News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets on MTZ, lifting upside expectations for the stock; these upgrades follow MasTec’s strong Q4 showing and improved outlook. Price Target Raised to $335.00
- Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson reaffirmed/kept a Buy rating on MasTec, signaling continued analyst confidence in growth from infrastructure and energy-related projects. D.A. Davidson Keeps Their Buy Rating on MasTec (MTZ)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlighted MasTec as a top-ranked momentum stock after it beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and gave FY guidance, reinforcing the narrative of durable demand (including AI/infra-related work). Should Investors Buy, Hold or Sell MasTec Stock Post Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators noted profit-taking after MasTec’s Q4 rally — some selling tied to AI-infrastructure optimism may be short-term rotation rather than a change in fundamentals. MasTec (MTZ) Sold After Q4 Rally Linked to AI Infrastructure Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded MasTec from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can reduce near-term tailwinds from that research house and prompt some selling by Zacks-following investors. Zacks Research Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares at an average of $300.40 (≈$1.95M), trimming his stake by ~27%; large director sales often create negative sentiment even if not tied to company outlook. Director Insider Sale Filing
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.79.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.
The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.