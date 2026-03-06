Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

FWONA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.44. 47,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.50. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 112,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 989,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the third quarter valued at $1,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at $96,078,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 81.2% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

