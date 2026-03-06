Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £28,650 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total transaction of £28,650.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £26,600.

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total transaction of £19,500.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total value of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 385. 52,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,198. The stock has a market cap of £139.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 448.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180 and a 12 month high of GBX 588.56.

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

FDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

