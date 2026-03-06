Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 127,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.51). Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 90.36%.The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.18 million. Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.760 EPS.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Class A office properties across high-growth U.S. markets. The company focuses on suburban and infill locations, targeting properties with strong tenant credit profiles and long-term lease structures. Its business strategy emphasizes active asset management, capital recycling and selective development to enhance income stability and potential total return for shareholders.

Orion Office REIT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONL following a spin-off from Government Properties Income Trust in June 2021, though many of its core assets trace back to acquisitions made as early as 2013.

