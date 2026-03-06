Insider Buying: LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires 61 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 per share, for a total transaction of £151.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Adam Castleton acquired 57 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £148.20.

Shares of LON:LSL traded up GBX 1 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 241. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.81. LSL Property Services plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 370.50.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

