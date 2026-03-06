Regent Gas Group (LON:RGG) Releases Earnings Results

Regent Gas Group (LON:RGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:RGG traded down GBX 1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 27. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.31. The firm has a market cap of £39.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45. Regent Gas Group has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 40.

Regent Gas Group Company Profile

RentGuarantor provides a professional rent guarantee service to tenants wishing to rent property in the UK1 private rental sector and through local authorities, offering a solution when they cannot provide a suitable personal guarantor – like a parent or relative. RentGuarantor offers its multi-award-winning service to tenants across the socioeconomic spectrum, including to domestic and overseas students, as well as to working professionals and those receiving benefits. The Company acts as a guarantor on behalf of these tenants, providing payment to landlords in the event of arrears, unlocking access to housing for tenants, and allowing parties across the rental value chain to operate with increased confidence in a changing rental market.

RentGuarantor was admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market in December 2021, before moving to AIM in August 2025.

