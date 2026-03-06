Adrian Cox Sells 77,032 Shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Cox sold 77,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289, for a total value of £992,942.48.

LON:BEZ remained flat at GBX 1,288 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,829,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,798,922. The company has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,085.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 931.09. Beazley plc has a 1 year low of GBX 750 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,293.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,280 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,074.17.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

