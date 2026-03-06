Zacks Research Downgrades Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Strong Sell

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vaalco Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Loop Capital set a $7.30 price objective on Vaalco Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vaalco Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of Vaalco Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 840,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $574.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.21. Vaalco Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaalco Energy by 810.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vaalco Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vaalco Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Vaalco Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

