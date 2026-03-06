Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 413,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 111,869 shares.The stock last traded at $10.7350 and had previously closed at $10.83.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

