Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 18.5%

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $14.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. 41,421,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196,705. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Marvell reported stronger-than-expected fourth‑quarter revenue and EPS and raised near‑term revenue guidance, which traders interpreted as confirmation of accelerating AI/data‑center demand. Marvell Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Marvell reported stronger-than-expected fourth‑quarter revenue and EPS and raised near‑term revenue guidance, which traders interpreted as confirmation of accelerating AI/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged multi‑year AI chip/interconnect growth — Marvell forecast stronger multi‑year demand for AI-focused chips and interconnect technologies, a driver cited by Reuters as spurring the pre‑market rally. Reuters: Marvell Tech shares rally

Management flagged multi‑year AI chip/interconnect growth — Marvell forecast stronger multi‑year demand for AI-focused chips and interconnect technologies, a driver cited by Reuters as spurring the pre‑market rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Bank of America, KGI, Benchmark and others) upgraded MRVL or raised targets after the print, adding buy‑side momentum and selling the narrative of sustained data‑center/AI upside. Seeking Alpha: BofA upgrade

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Bank of America, KGI, Benchmark and others) upgraded MRVL or raised targets after the print, adding buy‑side momentum and selling the narrative of sustained data‑center/AI upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option buying — Reported block trades show heavy purchases of call options (101,582 contracts), consistent with speculative/leveraged bullish positioning ahead of and after the results (adds to intraday upside pressure).

Unusually large call‑option buying — Reported block trades show heavy purchases of call options (101,582 contracts), consistent with speculative/leveraged bullish positioning ahead of and after the results (adds to intraday upside pressure). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings beat was modest — GAAP EPS and revenue came in slightly above consensus but not dramatically so (the beat and guidance appear more important for forward momentum than the magnitude of the beat). Zacks: Q4 beat

Earnings beat was modest — GAAP EPS and revenue came in slightly above consensus but not dramatically so (the beat and guidance appear more important for forward momentum than the magnitude of the beat). Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility — Elevated oil prices and Middle East tensions are keeping market and sector volatility high; broader risk‑off moves could quickly reverse gains in cyclical semiconductors. Investopedia: Market drivers

Macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility — Elevated oil prices and Middle East tensions are keeping market and sector volatility high; broader risk‑off moves could quickly reverse gains in cyclical semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution / customer concentration — Some firms (and prior downgrades) still highlight customer concentration and that optics-led growth may already be priced in, which could limit upside if execution or hyperscaler spending slows. American Banking News: Analyst downgrade impact

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

