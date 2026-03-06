Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Earnings Results

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.51), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. Bank Hapoalim has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $143.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

