Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 648 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.20, for a total transaction of $320,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,051.20. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.10, for a total transaction of $316,288.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36.

On Friday, December 12th, Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.96. 892,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,966. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

