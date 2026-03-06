Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore set a $75.00 target price on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.21.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 328,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,659,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,486,000 after purchasing an additional 545,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,722,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,993,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,509,000 after buying an additional 191,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.