Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 174,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 160,808 shares.The stock last traded at $16.68 and had previously closed at $17.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

