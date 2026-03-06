Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,772 shares.The stock last traded at $64.2538 and had previously closed at $66.58.
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Ning presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.
Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.
