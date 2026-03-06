Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,772 shares.The stock last traded at $64.2538 and had previously closed at $66.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Ning presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNNGY

Li Ning Stock Performance

About Li Ning

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.