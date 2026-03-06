Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO David Fox, Jr. Sells 3,255 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) CFO David Fox, Jr. sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $468,361.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,887.28. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 209,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,672. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $157.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,947,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,128,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,863,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

