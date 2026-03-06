Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $351.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.88.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $12.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.95. 318,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,643,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter.

More Burlington Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on top and bottom lines — strong comps (+4%), revenue ~ $3.64–3.65B and adjusted EPS ~$4.89–4.99 with margin expansion and 21% EPS growth year‑over‑year. Management highlighted a two‑year comp stack of ~10% and improved EBIT margins. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & Full‑Year Release

Q4 results beat on top and bottom lines — strong comps (+4%), revenue ~ $3.64–3.65B and adjusted EPS ~$4.89–4.99 with margin expansion and 21% EPS growth year‑over‑year. Management highlighted a two‑year comp stack of ~10% and improved EBIT margins. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $10.95–$11.45, above consensus, and lifted 2026 comp guidance to +1%–3% as tariff pressures ease and new store growth accelerates — supports a bullish medium‑term outlook. Seeking Alpha: Guidance Raise

Company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $10.95–$11.45, above consensus, and lifted 2026 comp guidance to +1%–3% as tariff pressures ease and new store growth accelerates — supports a bullish medium‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets and ratings after the print — Wells Fargo to $400 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $375 (outperform), and other increases — signaling sustained analyst enthusiasm. Benzinga: PT Raises

Several analysts raised price targets and ratings after the print — Wells Fargo to $400 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $375 (outperform), and other increases — signaling sustained analyst enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity and capital return: management emphasized healthy cash (~$2.16B) and continued share repurchases, which supports financial flexibility but is not an immediate catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Analysis

Liquidity and capital return: management emphasized healthy cash (~$2.16B) and continued share repurchases, which supports financial flexibility but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed press coverage and earnings transcripts available for detail on merchandising and tariff strategy — useful for longer‑term thesis but less likely to move price intraday. MSN: Earnings Call Transcript

Mixed press coverage and earnings transcripts available for detail on merchandising and tariff strategy — useful for longer‑term thesis but less likely to move price intraday. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS guidance of $1.60–$1.75 came in below consensus (~$1.82), which likely tempered enthusiasm and contributed to intraday selling/rotation out of the name. (Guidance also included revenue near Street, but the EPS miss matters for near‑term sentiment.)

Q1 EPS guidance of $1.60–$1.75 came in below consensus (~$1.82), which likely tempered enthusiasm and contributed to intraday selling/rotation out of the name. (Guidance also included revenue near Street, but the EPS miss matters for near‑term sentiment.) Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large uptick in put buying (several thousand contracts) suggests some investors are hedging or betting on near‑term downside — a short‑term technical headwind.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.