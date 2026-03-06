STUB (NYSE:STUB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

STUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of STUB in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded STUB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on STUB in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

STUB Price Performance

STUB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 1,713,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.12. STUB has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter. STUB’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of STUB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of STUB by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STUB by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in STUB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Key Headlines Impacting STUB

Here are the key news stories impacting STUB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the post-drop valuation and 2026 rebound prospects as more attractive — citing Direct Issuance technology and live-event tailwinds that could boost profitability. Read More.

Some analysts and commentators view the post-drop valuation and 2026 rebound prospects as more attractive — citing Direct Issuance technology and live-event tailwinds that could boost profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer kept an Outperform rating (but cut its target), showing at least one major firm still sees upside after the sell-off. Read More.

Oppenheimer kept an Outperform rating (but cut its target), showing at least one major firm still sees upside after the sell-off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company published full Q4 materials (earnings release, call transcript and slide deck) for investors to assess guidance, direct-issuance traction and operating details. Read More.

Company published full Q4 materials (earnings release, call transcript and slide deck) for investors to assess guidance, direct-issuance traction and operating details. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage assessed valuation after the share-price decline — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Broader coverage assessed valuation after the share-price decline — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q4 results: adjusted EPS missed materially and revenue fell ~15.8% YoY to ~$449M; GAAP loss included a ~$492.9M nonrecurring tax provision that produced a very large net loss. Those fundamentals guided the immediate sell-off. Read More.

Disappointing Q4 results: adjusted EPS missed materially and revenue fell ~15.8% YoY to ~$449M; GAAP loss included a ~$492.9M nonrecurring tax provision that produced a very large net loss. Those fundamentals guided the immediate sell-off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts followed the print — Wedbush and J.P. Morgan moved to Neutral and lowered targets (Wedbush PT cut to $10 from $18; JPM PT cut to $10 from $22), increasing selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts followed the print — Wedbush and J.P. Morgan moved to Neutral and lowered targets (Wedbush PT cut to $10 from $18; JPM PT cut to $10 from $22), increasing selling pressure. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares hit record lows after the report, and unusual put buying rose sharply — signals of amplified short-term bearish sentiment and volatility. Read More.

Market reaction: shares hit record lows after the report, and unusual put buying rose sharply — signals of amplified short-term bearish sentiment and volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reduced visibility on growth from the direct ticket-issuance business and a high net leverage level (~4.5x cited by analysts) are ongoing risk factors flagged by commentators and some analysts. Read More.

STUB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

