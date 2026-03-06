Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Nexxen International’s conference call:

Nexxen reports a very strong start to 2026 with record January and February and Q1 programmatic contribution ex‑TAC trending ahead of initial expectations, which management attributes to 2025 infrastructure investments.

and Q1 programmatic contribution ex‑TAC trending ahead of initial expectations, which management attributes to 2025 infrastructure investments. The company roughly doubled SSP capacity in H2 2025 and more than doubled its enterprise customer base, positioning it to monetize publisher relationships better and push end‑to‑end enterprise adoption.

in H2 2025 and more than doubled its enterprise customer base, positioning it to monetize publisher relationships better and push end‑to‑end enterprise adoption. Nexxen launched what it calls the industry’s first programmatic Smart TV on‑screen advertising solution with V (VIDAA) and secured The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP partners, a move management says opens new CTV home‑screen inventory and accelerates data licensing; the company also plans a further $50M investment in V in Q3 2026.

with V (VIDAA) and secured The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP partners, a move management says opens new CTV home‑screen inventory and accelerates data licensing; the company also plans a further $50M investment in V in Q3 2026. Financial headwinds remain — Q4 2025 contribution ex‑TAC declined 7% YoY (1% ex‑political), programmatic revenue fell 4% YoY (2% ex‑political) and CTV revenue was down 19% YoY — and IFRS revenue for 2025 was flat, pressuring non‑IFRS EPS.

2026 guidance targets Contribution ex‑TAC $375–$390M (~+8% y/y at midpoint), programmatic revenue $367–$381M (~+10% y/y midpoint) and Adjusted EBITDA $122–$132M (~33% margin), with management citing AI integration, V partnership, mobile in‑app expansion and Smart TV adoption as drivers.

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $424.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.69. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 1,062.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 465,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nexxen International by 354.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nexxen International by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nexxen International by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Nexxen International by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEXN shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

