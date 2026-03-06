Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Nexxen International’s conference call:
- Nexxen reports a very strong start to 2026 with record January and February and Q1 programmatic contribution ex‑TAC trending ahead of initial expectations, which management attributes to 2025 infrastructure investments.
- The company roughly doubled SSP capacity in H2 2025 and more than doubled its enterprise customer base, positioning it to monetize publisher relationships better and push end‑to‑end enterprise adoption.
- Nexxen launched what it calls the industry’s first programmatic Smart TV on‑screen advertising solution with V (VIDAA) and secured The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP partners, a move management says opens new CTV home‑screen inventory and accelerates data licensing; the company also plans a further $50M investment in V in Q3 2026.
- Financial headwinds remain — Q4 2025 contribution ex‑TAC declined 7% YoY (1% ex‑political), programmatic revenue fell 4% YoY (2% ex‑political) and CTV revenue was down 19% YoY — and IFRS revenue for 2025 was flat, pressuring non‑IFRS EPS.
- 2026 guidance targets Contribution ex‑TAC $375–$390M (~+8% y/y at midpoint), programmatic revenue $367–$381M (~+10% y/y midpoint) and Adjusted EBITDA $122–$132M (~33% margin), with management citing AI integration, V partnership, mobile in‑app expansion and Smart TV adoption as drivers.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
NASDAQ NEXN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $424.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.69. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEXN shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International
About Nexxen International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How the Iran War Will Quietly Decimate Your Retirement Savings
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.