Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Here are the key takeaways from Myers Industries’ conference call:

Fourth-quarter margins expanded materially — adjusted gross margin rose 140 basis points to 33.6% and adjusted operating margin expanded 230 basis points to 11%, supporting a 63% year‑over‑year increase in adjusted EPS .

. Management delivered $20 million in annualized cost savings (primarily SG&A) and idled two rotational molding facilities while exiting low‑margin products to improve utilization and the company’s margin profile.

The company completed a strategic review and announced the sale of Myers Tire Supply (MTS); MTS will be treated as discontinued operations beginning in Q1, removing the automotive aftermarket from forward guidance and reshaping the revenue base during the transition.

Free cash flow increased 23% to $67.2 million, net debt was reduced by $44.2 million (net leverage 2.4 within the 1.5–2.5 target range), and $23 million was returned to shareholders, providing flexibility for growth investment or further deleveraging.

2026 outlook is mixed by end market — infrastructure shows very strong demand with the largest-ever matting backlog, industrial is expected to see moderate growth, food & beverage slightly down, and the Q4 exits/idling remove about $5 million of revenue per quarter while improving earnings.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. 80,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 72.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Myers Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Myers Industries this week:

Earnings and revenue beat — Myers reported Q4 EPS of $0.31 versus the $0.23 consensus and revenue of $203.97M versus ~$202.6M, a clear beat that supports earnings momentum.

Margin expansion and stronger full‑year results — Analyst/market summaries highlight margin improvement and a stronger 2025 performance, which can support higher profitability going forward.

Management commentary and details available — The earnings call transcript and investor slide deck are published (useful for digging into segment trends, guidance and inventory/working-capital comments), but they don't radically change the beat/raise narrative on their own.

Mixed market reaction and low trading volume — Some coverage noted the stock initially edged up after results, but today shares are trading down; volume is light versus average, suggesting limited conviction and potential profit‑taking.

Valuation and technicals may cap near-term upside — MYE trades at a ~29.8 P/E, has debt on the balance sheet (D/E ~1.18) and is near its 12‑month high; those factors combined with today's pullback could limit immediate rally potential.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 372.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

Featured Stories

