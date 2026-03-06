Marshall Stanton Sells 2,149 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall Stanton sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $81,189.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,464.66. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artivion Stock Down 1.6%

Artivion stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 8.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Artivion by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

