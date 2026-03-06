Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.91.

EQIX stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $946.05. The company had a trading volume of 217,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,394. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Equinix has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $992.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $848.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $806.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 150.11%.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total value of $2,146,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $743,250.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,659.86. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,602 shares of company stock worth $11,369,645. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Moody’s upgraded Equinix’s senior unsecured rating to Baa1 with a stable outlook, improving perceived creditworthiness and lowering refinancing risk for EQIX. Moody’s Upgrade

Moody’s upgraded Equinix’s senior unsecured rating to Baa1 with a stable outlook, improving perceived creditworthiness and lowering refinancing risk for EQIX. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage / upgraded Equinix to Outperform/Strong-Buy and set a $1,128 target (≈18% above current), providing analyst-driven upside and support for the stock. Bernstein Coverage

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage / upgraded Equinix to Outperform/Strong-Buy and set a $1,128 target (≈18% above current), providing analyst-driven upside and support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Equinix priced and closed $1.5B of senior notes ($700M 4.400% due 2031; $800M 4.700% due 2033) to fund growth/refinancing — provides liquidity and locks in multi-year funding; dovetails with the Moody’s upgrade. Debt Offering

Equinix priced and closed $1.5B of senior notes ($700M 4.400% due 2031; $800M 4.700% due 2033) to fund growth/refinancing — provides liquidity and locks in multi-year funding; dovetails with the Moody’s upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes EQIX dipped more than the broader market in the last session, reflecting short-term profit-taking or rotation rather than company-specific deterioration. Zacks Note on Dip

Market commentary notes EQIX dipped more than the broader market in the last session, reflecting short-term profit-taking or rotation rather than company-specific deterioration. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting shows anomalous/zero values in recent prints (likely a reporting artifact); nothing actionable from the data as published. (No direct link — reporting summary)

Short-interest reporting shows anomalous/zero values in recent prints (likely a reporting artifact); nothing actionable from the data as published. (No direct link — reporting summary) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chairman Charles Meyers sold ~2,716 shares (~$2.6M) and reports indicate a wave of recent executive stock sales — can create negative near-term perception even if sales are for diversification or taxes. SEC Form 4

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

