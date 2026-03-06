Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.81%.
Global Water Resources Stock Down 13.9%
Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $7.83 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $225.11 million, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.
Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.
Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Water Resources has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Read Our Latest Report on GWRS
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.
The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Water Resources
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How the Iran War Will Quietly Decimate Your Retirement Savings
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.