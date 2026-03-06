Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $94,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 246.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $313.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $321.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

