Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $88,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,100,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 410,267 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,753,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,730,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,646 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,559,000 after purchasing an additional 349,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 335,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $63.88 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

