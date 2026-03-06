Trigran Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,103 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on The Hackett Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm set a $24.00 price objective on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $363.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

The Hackett Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.