Enpro Inc. $NPO Stake Decreased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. lessened its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Enpro comprises 7.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $40,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enpro by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,879.25. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $286.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

