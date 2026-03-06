Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 130,970 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,192,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,970 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises approximately 8.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $45,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.9% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 94,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The company had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

Featured Articles

