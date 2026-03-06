Sunpointe LLC Invests $425,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Barclays PLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 48,403 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 133,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

