Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $22.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

