Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Invests $812,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $152.42.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

