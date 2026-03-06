GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 176.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GHRS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on GH Research from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $15.17 on Friday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $789.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GH Research by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in GH Research by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat quarterly estimates and reported solid year‑end cash: GH Research reported $0.23 loss per share vs. a consensus -$0.29 (better-than-expected), completed and presented Phase 2b GH001 data, obtained FDA clearance to begin U.S. clinical investigation, and ended 2025 with $280.7M in cash and marketable securities. GH Research Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Company beat quarterly estimates and reported solid year‑end cash: GH Research reported $0.23 loss per share vs. a consensus -$0.29 (better-than-expected), completed and presented Phase 2b GH001 data, obtained FDA clearance to begin U.S. clinical investigation, and ended 2025 with $280.7M in cash and marketable securities. Positive Sentiment: Broker support and price‑target action: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy and market commentary published this week included a $70 price target, which is a materially higher target than the current share price and provides bullish analyst support. GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Broker support and price‑target action: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy and market commentary published this week included a $70 price target, which is a materially higher target than the current share price and provides bullish analyst support. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term estimate improvement: HC Wainwright nudged its FY2029 EPS estimate slightly better (from -$1.12 to -$1.02), signalling some incremental optimism on longer‑horizon economics. (Source: HC Wainwright research notes)

Longer‑term estimate improvement: HC Wainwright nudged its FY2029 EPS estimate slightly better (from -$1.12 to -$1.02), signalling some incremental optimism on longer‑horizon economics. (Source: HC Wainwright research notes) Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data is effectively meaningless/noisy right now — reported short interest showed 0 shares (with NaN change), implying no actionable short‑interest signal given the data anomalies and very low days‑to‑cover figure.

Short interest data is effectively meaningless/noisy right now — reported short interest showed 0 shares (with NaN change), implying no actionable short‑interest signal given the data anomalies and very low days‑to‑cover figure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts to near‑ and medium‑term EPS: HC Wainwright lowered several forecasts (Q4 2025, FY2025, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 EPS were revised lower), which weakens near‑term profitability expectations and helps explain downward pressure despite balanced positives above. HC Wainwright Comments on GH Research FY2030 Earnings

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm’s lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

