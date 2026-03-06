ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $8.50 price objective on shares of ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

CHPT stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 226.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $27,561.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,363 shares in the company, valued at $911,237.37. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $33,775.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,142.73. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $88,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 368,418 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that designs, develops and markets charging hardware, software and services. The company’s portfolio includes Level 2 AC charging stations for residential, commercial and fleet applications, as well as DC fast charging systems suited for retail, hospitality and public use. ChargePoint’s integrated platform enables site hosts to manage charging infrastructure through cloud-based monitoring, analytics and billing tools, while EV drivers access and control charging sessions via a mobile app or RFID card.

Since its founding in 2007 and headquarters in Campbell, California, ChargePoint has built one of the largest open EV charging networks in the world.

