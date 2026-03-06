iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stake Decreased by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $201.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.16.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

