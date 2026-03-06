What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for KROS FY2030 Earnings?

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

KROS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised Keros Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 15.0%

Shares of KROS opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $356.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

