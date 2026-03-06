Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Insider David Raben Sells 16,300 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) insider David Raben sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $301,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,896.72. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Raben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David Raben sold 200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $3,690.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 84,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCAX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCAX

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bicara Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) — a routine hire-related award but one that can create modest dilution expectations. Bicara Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant

Company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) — a routine hire-related award but one that can create modest dilution expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries posted for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — this appears to be a data error and is not informative about genuine shorting pressure.

Short-interest entries posted for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — this appears to be a data error and is not informative about genuine shorting pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Ivan Hyep sold a total of 16,518 shares across March 3–4 at ~ $18.22–$18.25, reducing his stake (~2–8.5% reductions in separate filings). Large, disclosed CFO sales can weigh on sentiment. Ivan Hyep SEC Form 4

CFO Ivan Hyep sold a total of 16,518 shares across March 3–4 at ~ $18.22–$18.25, reducing his stake (~2–8.5% reductions in separate filings). Large, disclosed CFO sales can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 at an average ~$18.16 (~7.8% reduction). Significant sales by operating leadership can signal personal liquidity-taking and may pressure the stock. Ryan Cohlhepp SEC Form 4

COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 at an average ~$18.16 (~7.8% reduction). Significant sales by operating leadership can signal personal liquidity-taking and may pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider David Raben sold ~16,500 shares in two transactions (200 and 16,300 shares) at ~ $18.45–$18.52, representing a ~22.8% reduction in one filing. Large founder/executive selling is commonly viewed negatively by the market. David Raben SEC Form 4

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.