Stephens Cuts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $10.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 701,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.20. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 509,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and earnings beat: OptimizeRx reported quarterly results that topped analyst expectations (company-raised EPS vs. consensus) and highlighted solid revenue growth — the beat is driving early upside. GlobeNewswire press release

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

