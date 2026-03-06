Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) VP James Poppens Sells 5,000 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $140,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 111,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,991.06. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 4th, James Poppens sold 2,650 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $77,141.50.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, James Poppens sold 10,000 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $294,200.00.

TILE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 133,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $35.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Interface had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $349.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Interface by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interface by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Interface from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

