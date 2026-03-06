Kinetik (KNTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK):
- 3/5/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/27/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Wolfe Research from “outperform” to “peer perform”.
- 1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from $41.00.
- 1/16/2026 – Kinetik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Kinetik was given a new $46.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 1/5/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 554,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,998,304.90. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $179,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.85. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinetik
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.