Kinetik (KNTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK):

3/5/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Wolfe Research from “outperform” to “peer perform”.

1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from $41.00.

1/16/2026 – Kinetik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Kinetik was given a new $46.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 554,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,998,304.90. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $179,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.85. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

