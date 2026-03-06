Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes Sells 7,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $192,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,133.52. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,104. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $81.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Castle Biosciences to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

