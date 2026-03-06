Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson Sells 5,000 Shares

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,414.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.83. 1,848,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 296.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

