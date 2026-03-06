JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Trimmed by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $293.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $791.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.