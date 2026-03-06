JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Trimmed by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $293.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $791.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is leading debt financing for a record $55B leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts and is simultaneously expanding U.S. branches while accelerating AI deployments — potential near-term fee revenue and long-term efficiency gains. JPMorgan’s EA Buyout Role Tests Growth Plans In Branches And AI
- Positive Sentiment: JPM Asset Management added two senior hires (Stephanie Davis and Sean Flynn) to bolster private wealth alternatives and national private wealth coverage — a move that can help grow AUM and fee income over time. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Announces Two Key Hires for JPM Asset Management
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s strategists are publicly urging clients to “buy the dip” amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, signaling the firm sees the sell-off as temporary — guidance that may stabilize sentiment but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. JPMorgan Urges Investors To ‘Buy The Dip’ Amid US-Iran War
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan-provided analysis casts doubt on a U.S. plan to insure Gulf oil tankers (noting a U.S. shortfall in capacity), reinforcing geopolitical risk to markets and energy prices — an economic headwind but not a direct firm-specific shock. Industry casts doubt on Trump plan to insure Gulf oil tankers as Iran war halts transit
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/brand initiative: Chase partnered with Hudl on financial education for student-athletes — a reputation and community play that supports deposit and credit franchise growth modestly over time. Chase and Hudl Team Up to Empower Student-Athletes and Families with Financial Education
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s Manhattan real-estate push hit a snag as Pakistan’s government (owner of the Roosevelt Hotel) explores a high‑rise redevelopment, delaying or complicating JPM’s expansion plans and potential property deals. JPMorgan’s Bid for NYC’s Roosevelt Hotel Hits Roadblock As Owner Pakistan Eyes High-Rise Redevelopment: Report
- Negative Sentiment: Market reactions and coverage note JPMorgan shares have recently fallen more than the broader market, reflecting investor concern about geopolitical volatility, near-term earnings sensitivity to market moves, and sentiment around growth initiatives. Here’s Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Fell More Than Broader Market
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.