Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 6,143 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of PG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.23.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.