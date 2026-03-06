Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

QUAL stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $205.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

