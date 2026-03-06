Andrew Harrison Purchases 1,000 Shares of WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Harrison purchased 1,000 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$48.20 per share, with a total value of A$48,200.00.

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WiseTech Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations on one global database across multiple users, functions, offices, corporations, currencies, countries, and languages.

